North Kildonan intersection cordoned off after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Winnipeg police are investigating after a young pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in North Kildonan Thursday afternoon.

Const. Rob Carver said police were called to the collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Edelweiss Crescent at 2:15 p.m. A pedestrian youth was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was still blocked off by police tape at 4:30 p.m., as investigators examined evidence markers on the street. A Winnipeg Transit bus and a black vehicle with a dent on its hood could also be seen within the cordoned-off area.

As of 4:30 p.m., Carver said police had made no arrests in connection with the incident.

More from CBC News: