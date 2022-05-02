Springfield officer allegedly shot gun in police station: Manitoba police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation that a Springfield Police Service officer fired their gun within the detachment office in 2021.

The Independent Investigation Unit said it was informed about the incident by the police service on Saturday.

The IIU was told by police that they recently became aware of the incident involving an on-duty police officer that occurred on Feb. 14, 2021.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident

The civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate, after reviewing the details of the incident.

CBC News has requested more information from the Springfield Police Service, but hasn't yet received a response.

More from CBC Manitoba: