2 Springfield officers charged after gun allegedly fired in station: Manitoba police watchdog

Two officers with the Springfield Police Service have been charged after a gun was allegedly fired in the police station this spring, according to Manitoba's police watchdog.

Const. Jesse Zillman and former Springfield officer Tyler Froese are scheduled to appear in Beausejour court on Dec. 6 on charges of careless use of a firearm and obstructing justice, according to a Thursday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police, took over the investigation after the incident in May.

"The civilian director of the IIU has determined there are reasonable grounds to believe offences occurred under the Criminal Code," the IIU said in its news release Thursday.

The IIU declined to provide more information now that the matter is before the courts.

The Springfield Police Service covers the rural municipality of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg.

