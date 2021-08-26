Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after home invasion that left 3 injured

A family of three was taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after a man allegedly broke into their home armed with a knife, and then barricaded himself inside, RCMP say.

Oakbank RCMP were called at about 5:50 a.m. about a home invasion in the RM of Springfield, on Oakwood Road.

The home was occupied by a 66-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

Police say a 27-year-old Winnipeg man, who was known to the family, entered their home with a knife.

A struggle ensued between the accused and the 66-year-old-man who lived there, injuring the latter.

The 58-year-old woman was able to disarm the suspect, enabling the family to get out of the home and call police.

When police arrived, they were told the accused had barricaded himself inside the house. Officers were able to convince him to come outside, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The accused remains in police custody with criminal charges pending.

