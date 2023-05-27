Content
Crews from RM of Springfield battle stubborn blaze inside Winnipeg's northeast perimeter

Thick, black smoke filled the sky over northeast Winnipeg Friday evening, as crews spent hours fighting a fire in an industrial area.

Fire burning for hours in scrapyard south of Springfield Road

Flames burn in a scrap yard.
An excavator uses a claw attachment to remove burning debris during a fire in an industrial area Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The fire appeared to be burning in a scrapyard at the end of Bismarck Street, south of Springfield Road.

Multiple pumper trucks from the RM of Springfield were called in to battle the blaze in the industrial area, which falls under the RM's jurisdiction despite being inside Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

CBC has reached out to Springfield Fire and Rescue Service for more details.

WATCH | Excavator removes burning debris:

Excavator moves flaming debris

1 hour ago
Duration 0:36
An excavator claw grabs burning chunks of scrap during an industrial fire inside Winnipeg's northeast perimeter Friday night.

With files from Travis Golby

