Crews from RM of Springfield battle stubborn blaze inside Winnipeg's northeast perimeter

Thick, black smoke filled the skies over northeast Winnipeg Friday evening, as crews spent hours fighting a fire in an industrial area.

The fire appeared to be burning in a scrapyard at the end of Bismarck Street, south of Springfield Road.

Multiple pumper trucks from the RM of Springfield were called in to battle the blaze in the industrial area, which falls under the RM's jurisdiction despite being inside Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

CBC has reached out to Springfield Fire and Rescue Service for more details.

