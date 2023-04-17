Heavy spring storm expected to hit southwestern Manitoba starting Tuesday: Environment Canada

A heavy spring storm is headed for southwestern Manitoba this week, according to Environment Canada.

The period of precipitation can be expected in parts of southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba's parkland region as a large channel of low pressure moves in from the northern U.S., Environment Canada said Sunday.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snowfall can be expected as the system moves through those regions beginning Tuesday night, continuing through Wednesday and possibly Thursday, they said.

Multiple waves of precipitation may potentially hit eastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba, but the heaviest precipitation is expected from Regina to Manitoba's parklands. More than 20 millimetres of precipitation could hit some areas, increasing flood risks.

South central Manitoba is more likely to experience a mix of snow and rain, but Environment Canada says it is still uncertain how much precipitation will hit the Red River Valley east of Portage la Prairie.

Moderate to strong easterly winds could gust as high as 60 kilometers per hour, leading to poor travel conditions, mainly on Wednesday.

Specific weather watches and warnings may be issued as the storm approaches and expected conditions become more clear, according to Environment Canada.

