Spring snow expected in parts of the Interlake, southwestern Manitoba

It's springtime in Manitoba and naturally that calls for another blast of winter.

The entire southwest corner of the province, including the city of Brandon, as well as communities in the western Red River Valley and southern Interlake region are expected to see between 10 and 15 centimetres of wet, heavy snow throughout Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says snow may accumulate quickly and cause reduced visibility in some regions. Visibility could be further reduced because of gusty winds out of the northeast.

Snow is expected to begin falling this morning, before tapering off overnight.

In addition to Brandon, the following communities and parks are under the warning:

Neepawa.

Carberry.

Treherne.

Killarney.

Pilot Mound.

Manitou.

Melita.

Boissevain.

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa.

Riding Mountain National Park.

Portage la Prairie.

Headingley.

Brunkild.

Carman.

Selkirk.

Gimli.

Stonewall.

Woodlands.

Ste. Rose.

McCreary.

Alonsa.

Gladstone.

Virden.

Souris.

The warning areas may be expanded as the system continues to develop, Environment Canada says.

More from CBC Manitoba: