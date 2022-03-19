Canada Geese are landing and streets are filling with water. It must be spring in Manitoba

Manitobans are getting ready to say so long to winter and hello to spring.

Sunday marks the first day of the new season, and for Winnipeggers that means warmer days, birds chirping and flooded streets.

Many are ready to kick winter to the curb after an especially difficult one, says Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This winter, the national weather agency reported 27 days colder than –20, when normally there's 12, and 165 centimetres of snow in Winnipeg — up 78 per cent from the average.

"It's been cold and snowy and I'm sure that most people there are in a miserable mood," Phillips said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Up to Speed on Friday.

Snow melts in a Winnipeg back lane. Flooded streets are par for the course during spring in Manitoba. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Although Manitobans may be ready for spring, we're likely not done with snow.

In 70 years, the province has only seen four Aprils without flakes, and in the same time frame, snow has been an unwelcome visitor in the month of May about 50 per cent of the time.

WATCH | What a winter of 165 centimetres of snow looks like:

Drone footage shows huge snow pile at McPhillips Street dump Duration 1:01 The massive amount of snow that's fallen on Winnipeg has forced the city to move about 1.6 million cubic metres of it to sites like the McPhillips Street snow dump. 1:01

"There's no question about it that it's not finished. We can't write the obituary on wintery snowy [weather] just on the first day of spring," Phillips said.

With that said, he says it won't stay for long.

The Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, in the background, is obscured by flocks of migratory birds in this 2020 file photo. (Submitted by Oak Hammock Marsh)

Another sure sign of spring has arrived in Manitoba — Canada geese.

Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre reported its first geese sighting of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jacques Bourgeois, the marketing and promotion coordinator with the centre says that's a very average time for geese to arrive. Since 1994, the centre has been recording the dates of the first geese sighting, and they typically come anywhere from the end of February to the beginning of April.

"They're really eager to come back here in the spring because they want to be the first one to reclaim their nesting site ... they don't want to be scooped by another pair of geese," he said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday.

"It's kind of like Folk Fest when everyone rushes with their tarps on to the field, get that food that they want."

Bourgeois says geese act very different in the spring than they do in the fall, when hundreds of thousands are seen at Oak Hammock Marsh.

"They're all sort of flying together, eating together, coming back to the marsh at night together. But in the spring, it's quite different. They're much more territorial. So there'll be smaller groups and if other geese come, they'll be chasing each other," he said.

"It's a quite different dynamic."

Although the province suffered through a drought last summer, Bourgeouis says wetlands were largely unaffected because groundwater feeds them. This year, though, the moisture from the snow will likely mean more birds.

"Having that extra moisture means all those smaller wetlands will be much more full at full capacity, which means it will have a much greater success rate for all the that the birds that depend on those wetlands," he said.