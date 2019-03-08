Spring flood could be worse than 2009, province says

The province is preparing for a spring flood expected to be worse than 2009, after massive snow storms fell across the northern United States and the Red River Valley.

In a news release Monday, the province said while the Red River and its tributaries will see "substantial flooding," it will be limited along the Assiniboine River.

In 2009, ice jams drove the Red River over its banks and flooded properties in areas between Selkirk and Netley Creek.

In the best-case scenario, flooding will reach levels on par with 2011 but with average or normal weather conditions, the Red River could go beyond 2009 levels by almost one foot at Emerson, 1.5 ft. at Ste. Agathe and reach 22.5 ft. at James Avenue in the City of Winnipeg.

Ring dikes and other flood protections are being constructed up to 1997 levels plus two ft., the province said.

On Feb. 25, Amphibex ice-breaking machines began working on a stretch of the Red River between Selkirk and Netley Creek.

A spokesperson for the provincial government told CBC News it wouldn't comment on the latest flood forecast, adding more will be said once the updated forecast comes "in the coming days".