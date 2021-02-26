Low risk of spring flood in Manitoba this year, first flood forecast says

Spring flooding in Manitoba this year is very unlikely, says the first flood forecast of the year from the province.

The Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre's spring thaw outlook says the risk of high water in southern and central Manitoba is low due to below normal soil moisture at freeze-up and well below normal snow levels this winter.

There is a low to moderate risk of high water levels for northern Manitoba, a news release from the province says.

The Portage Diversion may operate to reduce ice-related damage on the Assiniboine River.

However, this could change with major spring precipitation.

The province doesn't anticipate having to operate the Red River Floodway, unless there are unfavourable weather conditions and it needs to be used to reduce water levels within Winnipeg.

The next spring thaw outlook, planned for late March, will have a more detailed assessment, the news release says.

The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization will organize a series of spring conditions seminars for local authorities and emergency services personnel, with information on the latest forecast on water levels for the major water systems in the province.