Homebound spring breakers in isolation desert Manitoba attractions during COVID-19 pandemic

Homebound spring breakers are leaving most Manitoba attractions looking like ghost towns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From The Forks in the heart of Winnipeg to Riding Mountain National Park, domestic tourism hot spots are seeing a downturn in visitors and many are completely closed.

Malls, museums and movie theatres are effectively void of human activity.

At Assiniboine Park, the zoo, family playgrounds and the Children's Garden are all closed off.

The destinations are being closed as the provincial government imposes limits on what people can do in an effort to keep the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum. There were 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday, with one death.

Some city and provincial parks that remain open — such as Winnipeg's St. Vital Park and Birds Hill Provincial Park — have an abnormally high number of people flocking to some of the only gathering places that have not shut down due to provincial public health orders and strict physical distancing measures.

Take a look at some of the empty establishments around the city and province.