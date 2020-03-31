Skip to Main Content
Homebound spring breakers in isolation desert Manitoba attractions during COVID-19 pandemic
Manitoba·Photos

Spring break usually marks a moment in time when many Manitobans come out of hibernation to get away or play in their home province. This year, popular spots look more like ghost towns.

Monday marks first day of spring break for Manitoba students

CBC News ·
The fenced-in playground at Queenston School in Winnipeg's River Heights is without children on the first day of spring break. (Justin Deeley/CBC)

Homebound spring breakers are leaving most Manitoba attractions looking like ghost towns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From The Forks in the heart of Winnipeg to Riding Mountain National Park, domestic tourism hot spots are seeing a downturn in visitors and many are completely closed.

Malls, museums and movie theatres are effectively void of human activity.

At Assiniboine Park, the zoo, family playgrounds and the Children's Garden are all closed off.

The destinations are being closed as the provincial government imposes limits on what people can do in an effort to keep the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum. There were 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday, with one death.

Some city and provincial parks that remain open — such as Winnipeg's St. Vital Park and Birds Hill Provincial Park — have an abnormally high number of people flocking to some of the only gathering places that have not shut down due to provincial public health orders and strict physical distancing measures.

Take a look at some of the empty establishments around the city and province.

No one is seen outside The Forks Market or under the canopy on Monday. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
The downtown skyline and temporarily closed Canadian Museum for Human Rights provide the backdrop for a nearly empty skate park at The Forks. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
The gates are shut at the Assiniboine Park nature playground in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
The Assiniboine Park Zoo parking lot is lifeless and empty. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
An empty stretch of concrete fronts the Scotiabank Theatre Polo Park on the first weekday of spring break. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
No one is jumping up and down to visit Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park these days. (Justin Deeley/CBC)
Barricades and signs indicate the closure of Riding Mountain National Park due to COVID-19. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)
A barricade blocks the road to Riding Mountain National Park after national parks were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)
Signs everywhere show that much of Manitoba is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)
