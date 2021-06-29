Spray paint vandal admits to 'foolish and immature' protest

A Winnipeg man arrested for defacing a monument to fallen RCMP officers and spray painting graffiti on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says his actions set back the very cause he was trying to support.

"This is a very big issue I really believe in, but I don't think my actions furthered the movement at all," Carter Grycko told provincial court Judge Kael McKenzie at a sentencing hearing Friday.

