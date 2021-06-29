Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Spray paint vandal admits to 'foolish and immature' protest

A Winnipeg man arrested for defacing a monument to fallen RCMP officers and spray painting graffiti on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says his actions set back the very cause he was trying to support.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Red spray-paint covers a monument dedicated to police officers killed in the line of duty at the RCMP 'D' Division Headquarters in Winnipeg in February 2020. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

A Winnipeg man arrested for defacing a monument to fallen RCMP officers and spray painting graffiti on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says his actions set back the very cause he was trying to support.

"This is a very big issue I really believe in, but I don't think my actions furthered the movement at all," Carter Grycko told provincial court Judge Kael McKenzie at a sentencing hearing Friday.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

Graffiti on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights asks 'Is this the future you want?' (Gary Solilak/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now