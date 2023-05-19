Splish splash: City of Winnipeg to start opening spray pads this long weekend

Most City of Winnipeg spray pads will be open Saturday, just in time for what forecasters say will be a warm and sunny long weekend.

A city website said Friday that 19 of the city's 23 spray pads will open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statutory holidays. They are free to use.

That's likely welcome news to parents because the daytime high is expected to be 25 C and sunny on Saturday in Winnipeg, Environment Canada forecast.

The Fort Rouge, Norquay Community Centre, Old Ex and Shaughnessy spray pads are not open yet.

Spray pads expected to be open this weekend are:

Central Park.

Freight House.

Gateway.

Jill Officer Park.

Lindenwoods.

Lindsey Wilson Park.

Machray Park.

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre.

Provencher Park.

Park City West.

River Heights.

St. Norbert.

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool.

Sturgeon Heights.

Valley Gardens.

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

Waverley Heights.

Westdale.

West Kildonan.

Heated outdoor pools are expected to start opening on June 16, while unheated pools will start to open June 30.

All city-owned outdoor pools operate seven days a week, weather permitting.

City-operated wading pools are expected to start opening on July 1.

Operating hours vary by wading pool.