Sport Manitoba hosts fitness event for para athletes and pro coaches

Sport Manitoba opened its doors to athletes with disabilities Saturday, pairing them with coaches who helped them test — and push— their fitness to new levels.

Sport Manitoba hosted the combine, which is an event that measures athletes' performance in a variety of areas, at a free open house Saturday afternoon. The tests were open to anyone with a neurological or physical disability and led by para athletes to measure strength, speed and power.

"I think it's an amazing facility and it's an amazing opportunity to get out here and play, and work out, and just strive to our goals. We're just like any other athlete," said Ben Komorofsky, a 17-year-old wheelchair basketball player.



He's been involved in the sport for two months since recently losing his right foot to cancer. On Saturday, he used the back row to test the strength in his back muscles and did 10 meter sprints in his wheelchair.



"We just want to work to our goals and keep improving every single day."



About eight other athletes participated in the drills that were led by sports performance specialists.

Athletes worked with sports performance coaches to get baseline data on their fitness levels. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"It's been a really great response, we're happy we were able to get it done today," said Jeff Wood, a sports performance specialist who has worked with professional athletes like Jonathan Toews, Jennifer Jones, Team Canada's National Women's Hockey team and the Manitoba Moose.

He added opportunities for testing are available at national levels, but this is a first for provincial, club and para athletes.

"As far as we know, this is the first time anyone in Manitoba has done something like this."

Jeff Wood, a sport performance specialist with Sport Manitoba, works with para athletes as part of a combine offered on Dec 14, 2019. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

According to Sport Manitoba, the event is the first step toward a larger goal for the organization, which is to build up a larger para fitness program, including strength, conditioning and more testing for para athletes that could be later analyzed in a database.



The gym, which is located at 145 Pacific Avenue, offers a training centre for provincial teams and public fitness centre. According to Sport Manitoba, the event is the first step toward a larger goal for the organization, which is to build up a larger para fitness program, including strength, conditioning and more testing for para athletes that could be later analyzed in a database.

For Komorofsky, the combine was an opportunity to get together and compete with other para athletes, but more importantly, with himself. He had always played basketball before his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and his passion for the sport hasn't waned.

"In the end it worked out because I love wheelchair basketball. It's a great sport and a great way to spend my time."

