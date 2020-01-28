Northern Manitoba man dies of exposure near Split Lake

RCMP are investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead in the woods, apparently due to exposure, in a northern Manitoba community this weekend.

The RCMP detachment in Thompson received a call on Saturday that a man was missing from Split Lake, which is about 710 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Mounties were told a 32-year-old man had been reported last seen that Thursday at 11 p.m. by a First Nation safety officer, but he ran into the woods when the officer tried to speak to him, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The community's attempts to find the man in the woods and around the community weren't successful.

RCMP and the dog services unit went to the community Sunday and did a ground search. They found the man dead due to exposure.

Although no criminality is suspected in his death, RCMP are investigating along with the chief medical examiner's office.