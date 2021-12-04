After toppling in Winnipeg park, restored spirit tree Woody-Mhitik finds new home in St. Boniface museum

A well-known tree carving that fell to the ground in pieces after years in Winnipeg's Bois-des-Esprits now has a new home indoors.

Woody-Mhitik, the spirit tree, had attracted visitors to the south St. Vital portion of the Seine River Greenway for nearly two decades.

The tree featured a carving made from the lower part of a 150-year-old elm tree, which had been identified for removal due to Dutch elm disease. The city agreed to allow the lower portion of the tree to be used, as long as the bark was removed to prevent the disease from spreading, and it stood for years after that, according to the advocacy group Save Our Seine.

In August, though, it was found on the ground in pieces.

Now, it has a new permanent home at Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum, thanks to Woody's rescuer, Marcel Ritchot.

Ritchot, a longtime member of the Save Our Seine group, had been monitoring the rot in the tree before it collapsed.

"It looked pretty dismal. My first thought was, 'someone should try to restore [it], if there's anything restorable.' I'd go back a few days later and I'd say, 'Someone should probably restore that,'" he said.

"After two weeks of this, then I said, 'Yes, someone probably should do it, I guess it should be me.' And that's how it started."

Ritchot, who is an amateur carpenter, ended up carving away a lot of the rotten wood and restoring it to its former glory.

"That was quite a bit of a challenge."

Once Woody was restored, Save Our Seine approached the museum and a plan was made for an exhibit this fall.

Cindy Desrochers, the director of the St. Boniface museum, says Woody-Mhitik is a great addition.

"We felt like this would be a good place for him, considering … the Métis aspect of what the museum does," she said. "Woody was in a forest that was very connected to the Métis community as well."

Ritchot is looking forward to visiting Woody again, and hopes that others will be touched by the spirit tree.

"May he live on. May his story and what he represents, the life that is in the forest ... I hope that this message will carry on."