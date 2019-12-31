Brother sends congratulations from Manitoba to Team Canada player Eric Fehr after Spengler Cup win

The brother of former NHLer Eric Fehr is sending good wishes overseas after Team Canada routed the Czech squad Tuesday to win the Spengler Cup.

Canada won 4-0 — clinching its fourth Spengler in five years and sixteenth overall — with help from Winnipegger Kevin Clark and Winkler's Fehr. Clark was named to the Spengler tournament all-star team.

The tournament was in Switzerland, so Fehr's older brother Matt Fehr had to rise at 5 a.m. CT to catch the game on television.

"It's been a long day already," he said. "I'm thinking a nap might be in order for a few of them … me too."

Fehr's parents and younger brother Justin Fehr were in Switzerland to watch the big win. Matt wishes he could've been there.

"It's quite the accomplishment," Matt said. "Little brother will party it up for both of us, so it's all good."

Team Canada's Eric Fehr, centre, fights for the puck with Turku goalkeeper Rasmus Tirronen during the semifinal Spengler Cup game between Team Canada and TPS Turku on Sunday. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Eric Fehr, 34, played on a Canadian team mostly made up of Europe-based players; he currently plays for Genève-Servette HC in Switzerland in the National League.

Before moving overseas, he was drafted 18th overall in the 2003 NHL draft. He played stints with the Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

He also helped the Pittsburgh Penguins cruise to a Stanley Cup win in 2016 against the Sharks.

Matt said his brother made some strong contributions to Team Canada's performance during the 2019 Spengler tournament, an annual international invitational event.

Eric Fehr, fourth from left on the bottom row, and the rest of Team Canada celebrate after winning the final game between Team Canada and HC Ocelari Trinec at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

"He was pretty solid," Matt said. "He was strong at the faceoff circle and penalty kill and pitched in with a goal, so that always helps."

Eric has come a long way from his humble beginnings skating outdoors on the family dugout, Matt said. He hopes Eric and his family have a blast ringing in the New Year in Switzerland.

"Congratulations on the big win and have fun celebrating," Matt said.

"It looks like everyone is going to be having a good time in Switzerland tonight, that's for sure."