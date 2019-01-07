Woman pleads guilty to role in Spence Street drive-by shooting

A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman.

Ashley Bezecki, 29, along with three other people, were charged in connection with the death of Shania Chartrand, who was shot outside a Spence Street house on March 12, 2017.

Justice Richard Saull accepted a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence, sentencing Bezecki to five years in prison for manslaughter and one year for obstructing justice, to be served concurrently. With credit for time already spent in custody, Bezecki will spend another 2½ years in prison.

Chartrand, originally from Lake Manitoba First Nation, had come to Winnipeg to attend high school, her parents told CBC News following her death.

Shania's parents, Reg and Lisa Chartrand, marched with other relatives from Winnipeg to Lake Manitoba First Nation to honour their daughter in October 2017. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court on Monday, Bezecki — along with Tyrone Chippeway, Christopher St. Paul, and Lacey Sorokowski — hatched a plan to lure Chartrand out of her house at 247 Spence St.

Bezecki was in a relationship with Chippeway, who was Chartrand's cousin. Bezecki had also previously dated St. Paul, who "had beef" with Chartrand over a drug debt, Crown prosecutor Debbie Burors said, reading from the agreed statement of facts.

Bezecki, St. Paul, Chippeway and Sorokowski were all taking drugs together when they came up with the idea. Bezecki was aware of the plan to lure Chartrand out of the house, and aware that St. Paul had access to a gun, but was not aware of a plan to kill her, Burors said.

The four got into a car, with Sorokowski driving, St. Paul in the front, and Chippeway and Bezecki in the back. After dropping Chippeway off at Junior's restaurant at the corner on Portage Avenue at Young Street, they circled the block while Chippeway communicated with Chartrand.

Once Chippeway signalled to the others that Chartrand was about to exit the house, the car pulled up, and immediately upon seeing Chartrand, St. Paul fired one shot from a sawed-off rifle out the driver-side window. The shot hit Chartrand in the chest, killing her instantly.

The car sped off. St. Paul and Sorokowski were arrested and charged about a month later. A few days after their arrest, police arrested Bezecki and Chippeway during an investigation into a robbery on the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

'You're with me still'

Members of Chartrand's family held pictures of her in court during Bezecki's guilty plea. A video slideshow with pictures covering her life was played, and family friend Maureen Maytwayashing cried as she read a victim impact statement.

"I've never stopped loving you, I know I never will. Deep inside my heart, you're with me still. My heart still aches for you, as I whisper alone, 'I love you, and I miss you so,'" Maytwayashing said.

In addition to manslaughter, Bezecki also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. While in custody, Bezecki was recorded in phone calls trying to send messages to — and made threatening comments about — witnesses who told police they had heard her talking about her involvement in Chartrand's killing.

Defence lawyer Wendy Martin White told the court that Bezecki had a traumatic upbringing involving alcohol and drug abuse, as well as witnessing and being subjected to violence. Bezecki, a mother of four children, has been prescribed medication for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Chippeway, St. Paul and Sorokowski are all set to go on trial for second-degree murder charges in January 2020.