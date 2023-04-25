1 suspect arrested, another wanted for 2nd-degree murder in West End shootings

Police have arrested a suspect and are looking for an 18-year-old man after six people were shot, including a woman who died, at two locations last month.

A 17-year-old was arrested on April 13 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Lori Gordon.

He was also charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and discharging a firearm with intent, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Martin Faruq Luther, 18, who is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with same events, police said.

Police now believe two shooting incidents, both of which happened in the early hours of March 7, are connected.

Gordon, 49, died of her injuries after she and a 35-year-old woman were shot on Beverley Street between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues, police said at the time.

Police tape off a back lane of Beverly Street on March 7. Lori Gordon, 49, was killed and another woman injured in a shooting in the area. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Officers were called to the area around 6 a.m. on March 7 and found Gordon dead, while the other woman was rushed to hospital. Her condition stabilized.

Shortly after 2 a.m. the same morning, officers responded to a shooting on Spence Street near Cumberland Avenue. Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in a suite in a building, and a fourth nearby.

Two men in their 20s and two in their 30s were rushed to hospital in unstable condition. Three stabilized at the time, while one remained in "guarded condition," police said.

Investigators believe the shootings on Spence and Beverley are connected, the Monday news release said, and they're asking the public to help them find Luther.

He is thin, five feet 11 inches, considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police cars park on both sides of a building on Cumberland Street at Spence Avenue on March 7, while yellow police tape is strung around the lower part of the building. (Warren Kay/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: