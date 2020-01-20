Reduction in speed on St. Boniface streets called game-changer for businesses

Drivers travelling on Marion and Goulet streets will have to go a little slower starting Monday as a new speed limit comes into effect.

The posted limit on the two streets from St. Mary's to Youville is now 50 kilometres per hour instead of 60 and comes after years of lobbying from the Norwood Grove Business Improvement Zone, which represents nearly 300 businesses.

The group's executive director Jennifer Matheson said the campaign to lower the speed began a few years ago after businesses were denied an application to have island patios on Marion on sidewalks. She said the Biz learned the speed has to be 50 kilometres an hour for the patios to be allowed. Two previous requests to lower the speed were denied by the province, she added.

Executive director Jennifer Matheson called the reduction in speed a game-changer. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

She said the reduction will allow Marion to be more of an urban street like Corydon Avenue.

"For sure it's a game-changer. I mean realistically the posted speed at 60 kilometres an hour when we did our studies and I stood here with a radar gun for many months to do so no one can get up to 60 kilometres an hour during peak hours."

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard said the reduction will help to improve safety for pedestrians in the area. He gave kudos to the Pallister government for allowing municipalities to control speed. Previously requests to change speed had to be approved by the Manitoba Highway Traffic Board, which has since been dissolved.

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard said the reduction will help to improve safety for pedestrians in the area. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"If you drive around here a lot, you see a lot of people in walkers, you see a lot of people dropping off their kids at the dance school behind us. I'm one of those people so there's a lot of activity here. It really has become an urban space and the speed just didn't match that."

Aida Cisse said she doesn't mind slowing down on Marion. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Allard said yellow stickers on the signs that signal the speed has changed will remain up for six weeks. He said drivers should just slow down.

"If people don't want to get a ticket what they need to do is follow the posted limits."

Matheson said the Biz did get opposition to the move by some commuters who were worried their drive to work would get longer.

But drivers on Marion who spoke to CBC Monday didn't seem bothered by the reduction in speed.

"It's a good thing. It's for safety so anything that keeps Winnippeggers safe is good," said Aida Cisse.

"I think it's a great cause for just kids crossing the street, people being more aware on this street and it's just all-around better," added Jesse Duff.

The Winnipeg Police Service said there will be a grace period until the end of February but warned regular enforcement for excessive speeders would still be in effect.