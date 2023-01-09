Manitoba provides $6.6M for new cancer therapy program

The province is putting up $6.6 million to fund a specialized therapy program at CancerCare Manitoba in Winnipeg.

The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell cancer therapy program treats cancers of the blood and lymphatic system by manipulating immune cells outside the body, then transferring them back to the patient, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Monday morning.

This specialized therapy harnesses the patient's immune system to find and attack cancer cells, especially cells that don't respond well to conventional treatments.

"It is a potentially life-saving treatment for patients that have exhausted all other cancer treatment options," Gordon said. "A program such as this will provide potentially life-saving therapy for patients close to home with less wait time and will avoid significant time away from home."

The program will address current and future demands of this service and is aligned with the priority of providing care close to home, she said.

"The cancer diagnosis is such a difficult time for patients and their families," said Dr. Sri Navaratnam, president and CEO of CancerCare Manitoba.

"This is a very exciting day for Manitobans. CancerCare Manitoba is committed to bringing high-quality, evidence-based treatment to Manitobans," Navaratnam said in a news release.

"We will now be able to provide life-saving CAR-T therapy to patients closer to home, close to their families and support systems, which is very important for their recovery and a priority for CancerCare Manitoba."

The CAR-T therapy program will be available to two groups of patients for whom other therapies have not worked: people 25 or younger with acute leukemia and those 18 and older with aggressive lymphoma.

The program will help attract and retain highly skilled technicians and researchers working in this field of cancer therapy, as well as avoid an estimated $2.2 million in operational costs, the province said.

Manitoba currently sends a few people with these types of cancers for CAR-T therapy at health-care facilities outside of the province every year.

