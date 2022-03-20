Special weather statement issued for much of eastern Manitoba, with rain and snow on the way
Mix of rain and snow forecast to start on Monday and move out of the region on Tuesday evening
It may be the first day of spring, but some wintery weather is on the way for parts of eastern Manitoba.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Sunday, forecasting a mix of rain and snow — with potentially significant amounts — for the Red River Valley eastward to the Manitoba-Ontario border.
A low-pressure system will move into southern Manitoba on Monday, starting with rain, but will transition to snow.
The weather agency says the timing of this transition from rain to snow is highly uncertain, so rainfall and snowfall amounts are also uncertain.
What is more certain is that between 15 to 25 millimetres of precipitation is likely to fall over the Red River Valley and parts of eastern Manitoba.
Environment Canada forecasts that areas near and east of Winnipeg will receive five to 10 millimetres of rain and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, while areas west of the city will receive lesser amounts of both.
Precipitation is expected to move out of the region Tuesday evening.
The weather statement covers the following area:
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- City of Winnipeg.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
