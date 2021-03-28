Heavy blowing snow coming to southern half of Manitoba on Monday and Tuesday

If you've put away your parka and snow shovel for the season, you may want to take them back out again.

The southern half of Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon, is forecast to experience strong winds and heavy, blowing snow on Monday, while parts of the north are under a winter storm watch.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says a strong low pressure system is developing in Alberta and is heading east.

Southern Manitoba will see a brief period of warm temperatures on Monday as southerly winds usher in mild temperatures ahead of the snow, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper teens by midday followed by a steep decline into the minus teens by evening and overnight.

Communities in the southwest part of the province will see strong winds on Monday afternoon gusting as high as 90 kilometres per hour. Further east in the Red River Valley and Interlake, there will also be strong winds, with gusts between 70 or 80 kilometres per hour likely, the weather agency says.

With that, snow will be moderate to heavy flurry activity, but it may start out as rain before turning to snow as temperatures plummet.

Local snowfall amounts across the south will be in the two to four centimetre range, while heavier amounts of snow are likely across the central Interlake, where five to 10 centimetres will be possible.

The special weather advisory covers the following areas:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Meanwhile, there's a winter storm watch for much of northern Manitoba, where snow is forecast to begin Sunday afternoon.

Heavier snow will develop overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning and will persist until the next day, tapering off through the day.

Storm totals are forecast to be in the 15 to 25 centimetre range, although amounts will vary from place to place.



In addition to the heavy snow, winds gusting as high as 70 kilometres per hour will lead to blowing snow, Environment Canada says.



Patchy freezing rain will also be possible through portions of central Manitoba and may be mixed at times with the heavy snow.

The weather agency says it's uncertain where the heaviest snow and freezing rain will be at this point. Certain places covered by the winter storm watch will likely be upgraded to winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings as the weather system gets closer.

Environment Canada says travel will be particularly hazardous late Monday night and Tuesday because blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

The following areas are covered by the winter storm watch: