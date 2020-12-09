Looks like winter found us: Snow, cold heading for southern Manitoba

If you've been enjoying the mild start to December, embrace Wednesday — it's all going down after that.

A record-breaking 7 C on Tuesday in Winnipeg will be followed by 5 C on Wednesday before temperatures start to plummet — dropping to a high of –11 C by Saturday and –18 by Monday, Environment Canada forecasts.

And the snow is coming. Everything that melted is about to be replaced, and then some.

A fast-moving low-pressure system is tracking across the northern United States and will begin spreading mixed precipitation to southern Manitoba by Wednesday night, the weather agency says.

It will start over western areas Wednesday evening and move east through the night, bringing a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow will fall along a narrow stretch from roughly Brandon, through Winnipeg to the Ontario border, Environment Canada's special weather statement says.

All areas in grey are part of Environment Canada's special weather statement. (Environment Canada)

"There is also a significant risk for freezing rain, over western Manitoba and especially over the Red River Valley and points eastwards during the late evening and overnight hours [of Wednesday]," the statement says.

"Freezing rain warnings may be required as the event nears and conditions are monitored."

The low-pressure system will also usher in much cooler temperatures.

Normals for this time of year in southern Manitoba are daytime highs around –9 C and overnight lows of –19 C. As the cold arrives, the overnight temperature on Sunday into Monday is forecast to be –24 C in Winnipeg.

