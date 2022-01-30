Heavy, blowing snow coming for southern and central Manitoba this week

More snow is on the way for southern and central Manitoba, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement on Sunday.

An Alberta clipper is forecast to bring wintery weather to the southern half of the province starting on Monday morning.



The system will move across southern Manitoba on Monday bringing heavy snow from the Parklands region eastwards towards the Ontario border and south towards the Trans Canada Highway, the weather agency says.

The heaviest snow will fall in the Parklands and Interlake areas over to the Whiteshell and up to Berens River. In these areas, anywhere from five to 15 centimetres of snow is possible.

As the clipper moves to the east in the evening on Monday, strong northerly winds will develop over the region.

Winds of 40 to 50 km/h are likely, with the strongest winds being over the Red River Valley with gusts of up to 80 km/h Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

Winds could be the strongest in the Interlake, where gusts up to 90 km/h are possible over Lake Manitoba, the south basin of Lake Winnipeg and near the southern shores of the north basin of Lake Winnipeg.

These strong winds, combined with freshly fallen snow, will produce a widespread area of blowing snow, and could result in deteriorating travel conditions, especially in the Interlake and Red River Valley on Monday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern and central Manitoba on Sunday morning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Southwestern Manitoba may also experience freezing rain Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Some of these same areas near the U.S. border may first see rain which quickly transitions to snow.



Conditions will improve Tuesday afternoon as the winds taper off.

But then another surge of arctic air will move into the Prairies. Overnight lows will drop to near -30 C midweek, and likely remain below seasonal through the weekend.

The following areas are covered in the special weather bulletin: