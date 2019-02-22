Skip to Main Content
Special Olympics athletes skate with Mickey and Minnie and stars from Disney On Ice
Manitoba's Special Olympics athletes got to skate and get some tips from the stars of Disney On Ice as they prepare for the provincial winter games.
