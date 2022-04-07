$7M in funding announced for Manitoba students who need extra classroom support

Manitoba students who need specific supports in the classroom will have more access to those supports in the coming school year, thanks to an addition $7 million in funding, the province said Thursday.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced the funding at a press conference at General Byng School in the Pembina Trails School Division.

"The increase will support students with special needs and will give them access to student-specific supports determined by the school teams," Ewasko said.

All Manitoba school divisions will receive an increase to their funding for students with Level 2 or Level 3 needs, which can be used for student-specific supports to help address their needs, the province says.

According to the province, students eligible for Level 2 funding include those with moderate to severe autism spectrum disorders, students with visual or hearing impairments, students with severe emotional or behavioural disorders, and those with multiple disabilities that produce severe developmental, behavioural, and/or learning difficulties.

Students who have more profound disabilities are eligible for Level 3 funding.

Level 2 or Level 3 supports for students may include increased access to behaviour specialist supports, specialized programming or educational assistants, the province says.

Kendra Gowler, president of the Student Services Administrators' Association of Manitoba, attended Thursday's funding announcement, and welcomes the additional money.

"All children belong, and all children deserve to be educated in their communities, with their peers. That work also requires resources, equipment, technology, environments, and especially people," Gowler said.

Kendra Gowler, president of the Student Services Administrators' Association of Manitoba, applauded Thursday's funding announcement. (CTV)

The announcement is important because children with diverse learning needs "require and benefit from that intentional student-specific planning and deserve a system that wraps around them and their families with support and care," she said.

Ewasko said there is still work to be done in relation to the funding, and his department will consult educational partners to develop an updated formula for special needs funding based.

The funding is a response to school leaders who indicated that they needed the money for children who needs specific classroom supports, Ewasko said.

He also said Thursday that the province will start another intake for proposals to the Teachers' Idea Fund — a $25-million fund intended to promote innovative education projects.

The upcoming intake for applications to the fund will focus on projects that promote mental health and well-being for students and educators, Ewasko said.

That "includes talking about mental health training for teachers, incorporating mental health into teaching, providing appropriate tools and supports for students, and of course, taking care of teachers and staff," he said.