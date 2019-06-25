Spanworm infestation comes to sticky conclusion for the season

If you live in a leafy neighbourhood infested with elm spanworms, the City of Winnipeg says there's light at the end of the sticky, excrement-encrusted tunnel.

The dark purple inchworms, which have been eating their way through the tree canopy in riverside neighbourhoods for nearly six weeks, are starting to come down from their arboreal perches in order to pupate near the ground.

That means an imminent end to the munching of elm and other hardwood leaves, along with the rain-like pitter-patter produced by the descent of spanworm droppings to the ground, where they've created a sticky mess.

"They're starting to stop eating and they're starting to drop from their webs, which is an indication that they've reached their full maturity and will start to crawl down and get ready for the next phase," said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of Winnipeg's insect control branch.

Safe to remove droppings

Elm spanworms, which somewhat resemble cankerworms, feed on the leaves of elms and other hardwoods. They chew away at all soft parts, leaving behind only major veins and spines — the "spans" that give the moth larvae their name.

Unlike cankerworms, which tend to be green or dull brown, elm spanworms and can be identified by their orange heads, purplish-black bodies and grippy, pincer-like feet. They produce heavy volumes of black excrement that are larger than cankerworm droppings but not as large as forest-tent caterpillar pellets.

Nawolsky said it's probably safe to get out the shovel and power washer and remove this year's coating of spanworm poop. The city plans to stop spraying the tree canopy with the biological agent BTK — which kills moth and butterfly larvae from the inside — on Thursday, he said.

This spring marked the third straight year spanworm infestations were noticeable in Winnipeg. Nawolsky said the worms, which turn into pale white moths, are now at the peak of their five or six-year cycle and ought to be less noticeable in 2020, which he expects to be more of a cankerworm year.

Elm spanworms cover a parking meter on Assiniboine Avenue in the Broadway-Assiniboine neighbourhood. (CBC)

Worms appear to be spreading

While the spanworm cycle is nothing new to Winnipeg, the worms appear to be spreading out along the city's rivers. Once confined to small pockets of the forest canopy, closer to downtown, they're now eating up elms along the Assiniboine River as far west as St. James and as far north along the Red River as the Kildonans.

"We have been seeing an increased incidence of elm spanworms along the riverways, and not just in the downtown area like it was a several years ago," said Taz Stuart, technical operations director at pest control firm Poulin's.

This expansion has caught the city's attention, said Nawolsky, noting it's harder to control the spread of spanworms than it is to stop cankerworms.

Since female cankerworm moths don't have wings, they can be stopped by tree bands before they ascend to lay their eggs in the tree canopy. Spanworm moths, however, can fly.

The city doesn't spray for adult moths because the pesticides could kill other beneficial moth and butterfly species.

Light traps typically attract males, meaning they won't disrupt the breeding cycle, Stuart said.