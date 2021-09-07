Man in critical condition after shooting at Spades nightclub

A man remains in critical condition in hospital after a shooting at a Portage Avenue nightclub that sent two people to hospital on the weekend.



Winnipeg police responded to reports of shots fired at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

A man and a woman who were injured went to hospital on their own, where they spoke with police, a Winnipeg police news release said.



The man, who is in his early 30s, had multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

The twenty-seven-year-old woman was treated for injuries related to flying glass, the news release said.

Police cars were seen surrounding Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue between Langside and Spence streets all morning on Saturday.

No arrests have been made. The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

In August 2020, two men and a woman were sent to hospital in critical condition after being shot at the same lounge.

The suspect wanted in connection with that shooting was found six months later, hiding at a hotel near the airport.

