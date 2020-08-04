19-year-old wanted in connection to shooting at Portage Avenue club: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are searching for a 19-year-old wanted in connection to a nightclub shooting that took place early Saturday morning and put three people in hospital.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers found two men and a woman with "pretty serious gunshot wounds," a duty officer told CBC News on Saturday.

They were sent to hospital in critical condition, but the victims' conditions have since been upgraded to stable, police said Tuesday.

The Major Crimes Unit have identified Carson Ray Mario McIvor, 19, as a potential suspect in the shooting. He's now wanted for firearms and assault charges.

McIvor stands at five foot nine and weighs 230 lbs. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and are warning the public not to approach him.

Anyone who knows McIvor's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or investigators at 204-986-6219. People can make anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

