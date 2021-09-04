Major Crimes Unit investigating after incident at Portage Avenue nightclub

Winnipeg police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at a Portage Avenue nightclub, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

Police cars were seen surrounding Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue between Langside and Spence streets all morning on Saturday.

The Winnipeg police Public Information Office was closed on Saturday, and a spokesperson from the duty office said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

They wouldn't say what happened, if anyone was hurt or if any arrests were made.

Last August, two men and a woman were sent to hospital in critical condition after being shot at the same lounge.

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting was found six months later hiding at a hotel near the airport.

