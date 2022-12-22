Extreme cold warnings issued as frigid wind chills expected to hit large swath of Manitoba

Most regions of southern Manitoba and the province's far north are under extreme cold warnings for Thursday evening, Environment Canada says.

In southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, wind chill values are expected to approach –40 Thursday night, the weather agency says.

That warning covers all of southern Manitoba, except for the northern Interlake and the province's southeastern corner. In the west, it extends as far north as the Porcupine Provincial Forest area.

In the far north, the Brochet and Tadoule Lake regions will see a wind chill near –45.

This is the second time this week the province's south has been under an extreme cold warning, which is issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Conditions are expected to improve by the weekend, with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for next week.

As of Thursday afternoon, the following areas were under extreme cold warnings:

Winnipeg.

Brochet.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Tadoule Lake.

Virden and Souris.

An extreme cold warning is in place for most of southern Manitoba and parts of the far north. (John Sauder/CBC)

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.