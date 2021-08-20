Heavy rainfall in southwestern Manitoba could bring flooding on heels of severe drought
Up to 50 mm of rain could fall by Saturday morning
Heavy rains in southwestern Manitoba are expected to last until at least tomorrow, Environment Canada says.
The agency says a Colorado low is moving through southern Manitoba.
The low-pressure system is bringing high moisture and unstable air that's causing continuous showers, with some thunderstorms.
Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for several regions in southwestern Manitoba, including:
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Virden and Souris.
Up to 50 millimetres of rain could fall by Saturday morning, and up to 75 mm in some areas by Sunday.
The downpours could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads, with localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Many other parts of southern Manitoba are also getting rain, after experiencing one of the driest summers on record.
Winnipeg can expect between 10 and 20 mm of rain, with some thunderstorms. There's a risk of thunderstorms this evening as well, and between 20 and 30 mm of rain.
