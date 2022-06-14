Southwestern Manitoba municipality declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' rainfall

The municipality of North Norfolk has declared a state of emergency after southwestern Manitoba was pounded by rain overnight Monday into Tuesday, causing flooding in the community of Austin.

The municipality said in a Tuesday morning news release the local state of emergency was being declared after what it called an "unprecedented" amount of rain fell Tuesday morning.

Austin was hit especially hard, said Theresa Bergen, chief administrative officer for the North Norfolk municipality, which is east of Brandon.

Roads have been washed out and some culverts that run underneath rail lines have washed away, she said. Many homes in the community have suffered some kind of water damage.

Even though the water has already started receding in Austin, Bergen expects the state of emergency to stay in place for now.

"We will need to … do a lot of repairs to infrastructure and that kind of thing. So for a few weeks, likely, for sure," she said.

The municipality warned residents east of Austin, including the community of MacGregor, about the possibility of rushing water in creeks, ditches overland.

MacGregor resident Brad Isbister said he can usually sleep through anything, but Monday night's heavy rainfall woke him up.

He said residents in the area reported three to four inches of rain overnight — around 75 to 100 millimetres.

That would be about a third of a normal season's entire rainfall, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said.

Isbister said he hasn't seen precipitation like that since 1997.

WATCH | Brad Isbister's video shows flooding in MacGregor, Man.:

Flooding washes out roads, culverts near MacGreogor, Man. Duration 0:19 The RM of North Norfolk has declared a local state of emergency. Video submitted by Brad Ibister in MacGregor, Man.

The street he lives on is now washed out. He hasn't had water in his house, but says his yard is completely flooded.

"Now I've got lakefront property, so to speak," he told host Marjorie Dowhos in a Tuesday interview with CBC's Radio Noon.

He's thinking about the farmers, though, who can't seem to catch a break.

"I can't even fathom what they have to deal with for stress. I mean, you put a crop in late and hope for some sort of return on that. And they get pounded with rain and washed out."

Radio Noon Manitoba 8:44 More heavy rain hits southern Manitoba. Heavy rain and storms are once again hammering southern Manitoba. Marjorie Dowhos hears about the firsthand effects of the precipitation from MacGregor resident Brad Isbister, followed by an update from CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

About 115 kilometres southwest of MacGregor, the Souris Glenwood Golf Course is prepared to cancel upcoming Father's Day tee times, after the creek that runs through the course overflowed and washed away two bridges needed to access the equipment shop on the other side.

On Tuesday afternoon, course officials still weren't sure what damage — if any — is on the other side of the creek.

Still, Bob Warden, a manager at the course, is still in good spirits.

"We have quite a few volunteers based here that will really help with cleanup. That would be the main thing, and then seeing if we can find the bridges down river," he said.

The clubhouse is elevated from the creek and has stayed dry. While tee times are cancelled for the week, people can still come by for food and beverages.

More rain and pop-up thunderstorms are possible for the region Tuesday, with a few more showers overnight Wednesday, but then residents can expect a few days of drier weather, Sauder said.

North Norfolk CAO Bergen offered some advice to residents.

"We just have to be patient."