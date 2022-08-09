A mother from southwestern Manitoba is channeling her grief after the death of her son into an art installation that she hopes will make a powerful connection with others during Overdose Awareness Month.

Mary Manz's son Scott Hofer, 35, died in Calgary nine months ago. His death was considered an accident, the Brandon woman said, because it was not intended — it was a toxic drug overdose from a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Hofer had been living in Calgary for six months, looking to start a new life.

"He never stopped trying," Manz said.

The struggle of people wrestling with addiction "not only becomes their struggle, but it becomes a family struggle, and that's why it's so important," she said.

Hofer became addicted to prescription medications after major back surgery 15 years ago. He visited nine different treatment facilities in his pursuit of recovery.

His mother described him as a person who embodied compassion and kindness. Even when he was struggling, he always had time and energy to spare to help others in need, she said.

Hofer is shown playing baseball. He became addicted to prescription medications after major back surgery 15 years ago, his mother says. (Submitted by Mary Manz)

"Prior to Scott's back surgery, he was a star baseball player" and a provincial junior curler, she said. "Every one of these young people that are gone way too soon had hope. They had dreams and aspirations."

Hofer was in crisis, including three hospital visits, the week before he died. He struggled to reach out for aid because of the stigma he faced, she said, and died alone in a boarding house.

His ashes have been placed in the columbarium at the Brandon Cemetery. When she visits, there are often purple carnations, Manz said — a sign somebody understood and accepted his struggle, as purple is the colour associated with overdose awareness.

Mary Manz visits her son, Scott Hofer, after he experienced an overdose in Vancouver. (Submitted by Mary Manz)

Manz helped create a set of purple chairs to display at Dinsdale Park in honour of Overdose Awareness Month. The seats are part of the "Empty Chair" campaign, meant to raise awareness of drug-related deaths and reduce the stigma around them.

In addition to honouring her son's memory, the installation is intended to start a conversation about addictions, she said.

She hopes those who visit Dinsdale Park will take a moment to sit and reflect, and try to understand addiction through a lens of empathy.

"When we look at something head-on and we want to face that and we want to make a change, it starts with one conversation," said Manz.

"It starts with a group of individuals willing to sacrifice time and energy because ... they want to see some change."

Antoinette Gravel-Ouellette, the chair of Brandon and Area Overdose Awareness, stands among the empty chairs, purple ribbons and photographs in Brandon's Dinsdale Park to commemorate people who have died from toxic overdoses. ( Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Purple ribbons, accompanied by photos of people whose deaths were substance-related, have been placed alongside the purple chairs created by Manz.

The symbols are an opportunity to talk about substance use and help break stigmas and stereotypes that exist in the community, said Antoinette Gravel-Ouellette, chair of the advocacy group Brandon and Area Overdose Awareness.

"I think it's important to know that, because these are people's loved ones," she said. "This is somebody's daughter, somebody's partner, somebody's mom, somebody's son, somebody's brother, somebody's sister.… These are people."

Gravel-Ouellette ties purple ribbon and a photo to a tree for Overdose Awareness Month. ( Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The Brandon Police Service recorded 17 overdoses in 2020 — when it began tracking fentanyl use in the city — 19 in 2021, and 10 so far this year, according to acting Staff Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

She noted there are likely other overdoses in the community that were not reported.

Police, fire and ambulance members in Brandon all carry naloxone, which can be used to treat overdoses, she said. Some members of the public are also carrying naloxone, she said, including people who use illicit substances.

"We know that there are individuals who are intentionally seeking out and purchasing fentanyl," Sararas said. "We also know that there are individuals who are getting it from other drugs, where fentanyl is combined with those drugs."

Harm reduction walk

At noon on Aug. 31, Brandon advocates will meet in Princess Park for a harm reduction walk. They will also be offering naloxone training, and will hold a 7 p.m. vigil at the Riverbank Discovery Centre.

The Brandon community is taking a holistic approach, exploring all aspects of addictions and substance abuse impacts, said Ross Robinson, who co-chairs Community Wellness Collaborative — a group that provides opportunities for anyone to sit together and discuss strategies centred on tackling core community issues.

"There's a lot of energy, there's a lot of good vision.… We need to harness them all together to really make a difference," Robinson said. "We will get more happening if we all work together."

Advocates are "pounding the pavement" trying to inspire action in the community, he said, while keeping the faces and names of their loved ones alive.

"We have to take ownership of it. We're responsible for it. We have to fix it, and we can fix it," he said.

"[This] is not beyond our control, our capabilities. We just have to be smart about it and use our energy wisely."