Parts of southern Manitoba under tornado watch: Environment Canada

Tornado watches have been issued for a swath of Manitoba on Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

An unstable air mass over southern Manitoba combined with strong upper-level winds and low level boundaries support the storms and a possible development of tornadoes, according to the weather agency.

The following regions were under a tornado watch as of 12:37 p.m. CT:

Rurual muncipality of Coldwell, including Lundar and Clarkleigh.

RM of Gimli, including Winnipeg Beach and Arnes.

RM of St. Laurent, including Oak Point.

RM of Armstrong, including Chatfield Inwood and Narcisse.

Bisset, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Poplar River.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Environment Canada says conditions in those areas are suitable for severe thunderstorms and contain "ideal ingredients for significant tornadoes" Wednesday afternoon.

The regions highlighted in this image were under tornado watches issued by Environment Canada as of 12:37 p.m. CT Wednesday. (Environment Canada)

Forecasters say the storms will develop late afternoon and into the early evening before they head east to the Ontario border, the tornado watch says.