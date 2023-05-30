Thunderstorm warnings issued for southern Manitoba

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and toonie-sized hail.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

The weather agency also warns thunderstorms can bring flash flooding, and severe thunderstorms may produce tornadoes.

The following areas in Manitoba were under a thunderstorm warning as of 4:54 p.m.:

Grandview, including Valley River Reserve.

RM of Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park.

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.

Falcon Lake and West Hawk Lake.

Pointe du Bois.

Other areas in southeastern Manitoba are also under thunderstorm watches. The weather agency advises people to take cover immediately when threatening weather approaches.

A tornado warning issued shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday for the RM of Brokenhead, including Beausejour and Garson, by Environment Canada has ended.

