Thunderstorm warnings issued for southern Manitoba
A tornado warning previously issued for RM of Brokenhead has since ended
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and toonie-sized hail.
Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
The weather agency also warns thunderstorms can bring flash flooding, and severe thunderstorms may produce tornadoes.
The following areas in Manitoba were under a thunderstorm warning as of 4:54 p.m.:
- Grandview, including Valley River Reserve.
- RM of Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park.
- Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.
- Falcon Lake and West Hawk Lake.
- Pointe du Bois.
Other areas in southeastern Manitoba are also under thunderstorm watches. The weather agency advises people to take cover immediately when threatening weather approaches.
A tornado warning issued shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday for the RM of Brokenhead, including Beausejour and Garson, by Environment Canada has ended.
