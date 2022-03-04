As they wait for massive snowfall to melt, southern Manitoba municipalities prepare for an uncertain spring

After a winter that has seen snowfalls nearly double the average in some areas, officials in southern Manitoba say they're keeping a close eye on the weather heading into spring — and getting ready for possible flooding.

The province's hydrologic forecast centre released its first flood outlook for the season last month. It is predicting major flows along the Red River and its tributaries, including the Roseau, Rat and Pembina Rivers.

At this point, water levels are expected to remain below flood protection levels for all communities along the paths of those rivers, but there are still preparations being made in some areas.

Ralph Groening, reeve of the rural municipality of Morris, says "virtually everyone" in the region did some level of flood preparation after the historic flood of 1997.

His municipality updated flood dikes and raised road access for the communities of Rosenort and nearby Riverside. Groening also says the municipality is ready to haul snow out of ditches once spring arrives.

"We have done everything that we could to this point," he said in an interview Thursday with CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon.

His municipality is keeping up to date with water levels flowing from the south as the winter shifts to spring, he said.

"The other factor is the western part of Manitoba and the waters that accumulate and flow towards us in springtime, so we hope not to have a major flow event from both the south and from the west," he said.

May be most snow since '97: RM of Ritchot mayor

The RM of Morris has also collaborated with the Manitoba government in recent years to upgrade bridges and raise road access for communities in the municipality, according to Groening.

"Our job is to reassure people that we have managed these kinds of events before, and I fully expect that we will do so no matter what the event the spring will give us," he said.

Groening says it has been many years since his area has seen the amount of snowfall this winter has brought.

While Environment Canada snowfall data for the Morris area isn't available, an Environment Canada meteorologist said late last month that up to that point, the city of Winnipeg — just north of Morris — had already had 156.6 centimetres of snow this season.

The average to that point is 92.4 centimetres.

While the moisture is needed after last summer's drought, Groening hopes that the snow melt happens gradually.

"That would really help us manage all of the water that is going to accumulate," he said.

Chris Ewen, the mayor of the rural municipality of Ritchot, also hopes the dump of snow his area has seen this year melts slowly.

RM of Ritchot Mayor Chris Ewen, shown here in a 2019 photo, says his municipality's flood mitigation program is always on alert. He also says this year's snowfall is the most he can recall seeing since 1997, when the province was hit by the Flood of the Century. (Ian Froese/CBC)

He says the last time he saw this amount of snow in Ritchot was in 1997 — the year of what came to be known as the Flood of the Century.

His municipality was the "epicentre" of that historic flood, Ewen said, and is vulnerable to flooding due to its low-lying position in the Red River Valley.

It's still early to comment on specific preparations for the spring, he said, but Ritchot's flood mitigation program is always on alert. The RM has an emergency response co-ordinator to ensure readiness for potential flooding.

"There's always a [flood] risk, but it's how you mitigate and how you prepare for the risk that evaluates and determines what's going to happen next," he said.

Lewis Weiss, reeve of the RM of La Broquerie, says his municipality has already been clearing ditches of snow. But he too says much depends on how quickly or slowly that snow disappears.

"We just don't know what kind of a melt we're going to get," he said. "If it's all going to melt within a week or two, we're going to be in big trouble like we have been in other years."

And while flooding speculation can cause unease for some, Weiss encourages Manitobans to remember that they're not alone.

"If there is flooding, then everybody do your best to work together and keep your sense about you. Let's work together, and go through it again together."