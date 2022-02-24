Some southern Manitoba schools close, cancel buses again due to cold weather

Persistent extreme cold conditions have caused some schools in southern Manitoba to again cancel in-school classes and buses on Thursday.

At least a few divisions have closed or cancelled buses each day since Tuesday due to frigid conditions.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba on Thursday were in the –30 C to –34 range as of 6:30 a.m., with forecast wind chill between –40 and –45, according to Environment Canada.

The extreme cold and slippery roads forced the closure of westbound lanes on Highway 1 from Virden to the Saskatchewan border, as well as eastbound lanes from Virden to Highway 21.

Due to the conditions, Fort La Bosse School Division schools are closed.

Souris School and Wawanesa School in Southwest Horizon School Division are also closed.

Schools remain open in Rolling River School Division but buses have been cancelled.

Busing will continue in the Brandon School Division but only for schools in the city; buses operating outside the city have been cancelled. Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools in the division are closed.