Several southern Manitoba school divisions close due to hazardous road conditions

Several school divisions in southern Manitoba have cancelled classes Friday because of hazardous roads and reduced visibility.

The closures follow blowing snow and blizzards warnings issued by Environment Canada.

The following divisions have cancelled buses and in-school learning:

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Garden Valley School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed, as is Providence University College in Otterburne.

The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (the Franco-Manitoban School Division) also cancelled classes for the following schools: