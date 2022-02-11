Several southern Manitoba school divisions close due to hazardous road conditions
Several school divisions in southern Manitoba have cancelled in-school learning Friday because of blowing snow and blizzard warnings causing hazardous roads and reduced visibility.
The closures follow blowing snow and blizzards warnings issued by Environment Canada.
The following divisions have cancelled buses and in-school learning:
- Border Land School Division.
- Evergreen School Division.
- Garden Valley School Division.
- Hanover School Division.
- Lord Selkirk School Division.
- Prairie Rose School Division.
- Prairie Spirit School Division.
- Red River Valley School Division.
- Seine River School Division.
- Sunrise School Division.
Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed, as is Providence University College in Otterburne.
The Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (the Franco-Manitoban School Division) also cancelled classes for the following schools:
- École Aurèle Lemoine (St. Laurent).
- École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- École Sainte-Agathe.
- École Noël-Ritchot (St. Norbert).
- École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie).
- École Gilbert-Rosset (St. Claude).
- École Saint-Georges.
- École Lagimodière (Lorette).
- École Pointe des Chênes (Ste. Anne).
- École Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre-Jolys).
- École Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes).
- École Notre-Dame de Lourdes.
- École La Source (Shilo).
