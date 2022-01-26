Some southern Manitoba schools close due to poor road conditions
Some school divisions in southern Manitoba are closed Wednesday as strong winds and poor visibility affect road conditions.
Hazardous conditions contribute to ongoing string of school, bus closures
Schools are closed in Red River Valley, Border Land, Hanover, Sunrise and Seine River school divisions.
Region B and C schools in Prairie Rose School Division are closed, including St. Laurent, St. Eustache, St. François Xavier and St. Paul's Collegiate. Schools are also closed at the Hutterite colony sites of Rosedale, Iberville, Maxwell, Barrickman, Lakeside, Huron, BonHomme, Waldheim, James Valley and Starlite.
Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed.
There have been a string of division and school closures over the past couple of weeks amid extreme cold warnings and blowing snow advisories.
