20-30 mm of rain expected Monday for flooded southern Manitoba
Rain expected to start Monday morning and taper that evening, Environment Canada says
After a beautifully warm and sunny weekend, Monday's forecast looks bleak.
Environment Canada issued a special weather bulletin for much of the southern half of Manitoba as rainfall is expected on Monday.
A low pressure system moving northward out of North and South Dakota is forecast to bring 20 to 30 millimetres of rain to parts of southern Manitoba that are still dealing with saturated soil and flooding concerns, the weather agency said.
Rain is expected to begin falling on Monday morning and taper off on that evening. There is also the potential for thunderstorms, so precipitation amounts could be higher in certain areas.
There is also the potential for multiple showers throughout the week, but they will be much less widespread than the system passing through the province on Monday, Environment Canada says.
The alert covers the following areas:
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- City of Winnipeg.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Virden and Souris.
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Whiteshell.
