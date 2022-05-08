20-30 mm of rain expected Monday for flooded southern Manitoba

After a beautifully warm and sunny weekend, Monday's forecast looks bleak.

Environment Canada issued a special weather bulletin for much of the southern half of Manitoba as rainfall is expected on Monday.

A low pressure system moving northward out of North and South Dakota is forecast to bring 20 to 30 millimetres of rain to parts of southern Manitoba that are still dealing with saturated soil and flooding concerns, the weather agency said.

Rain is expected to begin falling on Monday morning and taper off on that evening. There is also the potential for thunderstorms, so precipitation amounts could be higher in certain areas.

There is also the potential for multiple showers throughout the week, but they will be much less widespread than the system passing through the province on Monday, Environment Canada says.

The alert covers the following areas: