Southern Manitoba man missing, last seen Friday in southwestern Saskatchewan

A southern Manitoba man is missing and Killarney RCMP are asking for the public's help.

Mounties received a report on Friday at around 10:15 a.m. that Adam Graham, 38, of Hilton, Man., was missing, according to a news release. He was last seen in Swift Current, Sask., on Thursday, and it's believed Graham is heading to British Columbia to see relatives, according to Mounties.

He has not been seen or heard from since his stop in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Graham is driving a grey 2011 GMC S125 pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate GJJ 779. He is described as Caucasian, 5'6", 159 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also may have a beard, say RCMP.

If you have information on Graham's whereabouts, please call Killarney RCMP at 204-523-4820, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.