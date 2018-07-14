Southern Manitoba basks in another sweltering day
14th day this summer where Winnipeggers will bake in 30 C temperatures
Manitobans are encouraged to take shelter from the scorching heat as Environment Canada issues a heat warning Saturday for the southern part of the province.
It's a familiar caution this summer. Saturday marks the 14th day with a high temperature exceeding 30 C in Winnipeg — double the total of a year before, reports CBC metrologist John Sauder.
To be precise, he said Saturday will reach a daytime high of at least 33 C in Winnipeg — but the humidity will make it feel much hotter, with a humidex of 40 or higher.
Relief is in sight, however. A cold front passing through this evening will bring more tolerable temperatures in the mid-twenties on Sunday.
The weather agency advises people to look out for the telltale signs of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
People should also keep tabs on their older family and friends to ensure they're staying cool and drinking water.
With files from Lara Schroeder
