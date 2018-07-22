'These guys have big hearts': Motorcycle group delivers toys for kids in hospital

Kids who are sick in hospital will soon have their days brightened, thanks to a group of bikers.

The Southern Manitoba HOG (Harley Owners Group) Chapter held its annual Toy Run Sunday, revving their engines and delivering boxes filled with donated toys to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Courtney Leiman from the foundation says the toys are given to kids who have to spend their birthdays or holidays in hospital care.

Members Southern Manitoba HOG Chapter set out from Morden, Man. and headed to St. Norbert where they dropped off the toys. (CBC )

"The generosity of this group is outstanding," she told CBC News Sunday.

"Toys like this is just something we can give — a little token or something — to the kids while they're stuck in the hospital, because unfortunately they can't be home to celebrate these milestones.

"It's just nice to be able to give them something so it doesn't feel so sad to be there."

Members of the motorcycle club set out from Morden, Man. Sunday morning. They rode alongside vans filled toys to St. Norbert, where they dropped off the donations.

'These guys have big hearts'

Patient and hospital ambassador, Tyler Klassen, went along for the ride with his family.

His dad, Darrel Klassen said he was blown away by the experience.

"This is cool. You know, I don't ride a bike myself but the ride in was awesome," he said.

"The rumble, we could hear the rumble the entire way, so it was, you know... these guys have big hearts and, you know, just for them to come out and support in this way is just fantastic."

Children's Hospital Foundation ambassador, Tyler Klassen, got to come along for the ride with his family. (CBC)

Klassen said the family has been on the receiving end of the gifts, so they know how meaningful the annual fundraiser is for kids and their families.

As well as toys, the club also collected gift cards for the family members of kids in care.

"Even something as simple as a gift card for a coffee or a meal, means the world to these families that are there with their sick children," said Leiman.

"We've really been trying to think about the families as well because they're in the hospital too."

A total count of how many toys and gifts cards the bikers brought in this year wasn't available yet, but Leiman says the group brought in about $10,000 worth of toys and gift cards in last year's run.