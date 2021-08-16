Heat wave continues across southern Manitoba Monday, cooler temperatures expected by mid-week

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of the southern half of Manitoba.

Daytime highs across southern Manitoba are expected to rise well into the 30s, the federal agency said in an alert issued Monday morning.

In parts of central Manitoba, around The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, temperatures will rise close to 30 C.

A very warm air mass has parked itself over Manitoba, stretching west as far as southeastern Alberta and across much of northern Ontario.

As of Monday morning, heat warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Winnipeg.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Virden and Souris.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Heat warnings were in place for much of the past weekend. Cooler temperatures are forecast to arrive from the west sometime mid-week.

Heat warnings cover much of southern and central Manitoba Monday morning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada advises people to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, take precautions, stay out of the heat and find ways to cool off.