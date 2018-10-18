Hot long weekend ahead as heat warning issued for Winnipeg, south-central Manitoba

Manitobans will contend with hot and increasingly humid weather as the long weekend gets underway.

On Friday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the south-central portion of the province, including Winnipeg and surrounding areas, and stretching from the U.S. border into the Interlake.

Daytime highs in Winnipeg Friday hit 31 C, says CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

Similar temperatures are expected for the weekend, although humidity levels are expected to spike, Environment Canada says, with humidex values in the high 30s for Saturday, and temperatures dropping only as low as 19 C overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity are expected to drop only slightly for Sunday, says the weather agency.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the areas shown in red on Friday. (Environment Canada)

The heat warnings are in effect for the following regions:

Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Heat warnings are issued in southern Manitoba when temperatures hit highs of 32 C or above for two consecutive days, with lows at 16 C or above, or when the humidex hits 38 or higher.

People should watch for the effects of heat illness, says Environment Canada: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Symptoms of heat illness such as heat stroke or exhaustion include: dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.