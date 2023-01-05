Another morning fog advisory issued for part of southern Manitoba

A chunk of southern Manitoba is again under a fog advisory, Environment Canada says.

Fog has formed through parts of the province's Red River Valley, with near-zero visibility expected or already happening, the weather agency said in an alert issued early Thursday morning.

That fog is expected to lift by mid to late morning. In the meantime, visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas, Environment Canada said. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other vehicles.

Environment Canada said the communities affected by the fog advisory are:

Steinbach-St. Adolphe-Emerson-Vita-Richer.

Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach.

Portage la Prairie-Headingley-Brunkild-Carman.

Morden-Winkler-Altona-Morris.

The advisory comes a day after another fog advisory was issued for an even larger part of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg.

More details about public weather alerts in Manitoba, including a map of what areas are affected by the current fog advisory, are available on Environment Canada's website.