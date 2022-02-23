Saskatchewan driver dies in southern Manitoba crash with semi-trailer truck

The driver of an SUV died during a collision with a semi-trailer truck in southern Manitoba earlier this week.

RCMP were called to the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Road 81 W. northeast of Carberry shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a kilometre-long trail of debris on Highway 1 and found two vehicles on the westbound shoulder: a semi-trailer truck and a white SUV on its roof.

The truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Calgary, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A 42-year-old man from White Bear First Nation, Sask., the lone occupant of the SUV, was dead.

Investigators believe the truck driver was going west on Highway 1 at a reduced speed due to poor road conditions. The SUV appears to have been speeding eastward in the westbound lane, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The SUV collided with the truck, which had moved partly onto the shoulder before impact, RCMP said.

Investigators also said there were reports of the SUV driving erratically in the area before the crash.

Members of the RCMP forensic collision reconstruction and criminal collision teams continue to investigate.

