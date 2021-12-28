After snow dump, most of southern Manitoba braces for extreme cold

Most of southern Manitoba is still digging out from a dump of snow that fell Monday, with most areas set to receive a blast of cold, Arctic air.

Early this morning, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for western parts of the province including Brandon, Killarney, Neepawa, Dauphin, Swan River and communities in between.

Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Winkler, Selkirk, Beausejour, Arborg and other nearby communities have since been added to the warning.

The weather agency says "a bitterly cold Arctic air mass" is resulting in wind chill values in the range of –40 to –45 in areas of western Manitoba this morning, with the wind chill expected to drop to around –40 overnight in areas to the east.

The extreme wind chill values are expected to return tonight in parts of western Manitoba, but last until the end of the year across the province's southerly regions, the agency says.